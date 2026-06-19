How 3D printed batteries could transform designs of products

Advances in battery technology may come as much from manufacturing innovations as from new battery chemistries, The Wall Street Journal reports.

One promising approach is 3D printing batteries into custom shapes, allowing energy storage to be integrated directly into products rather than confined to standard cylindrical or rectangular cells. This could enable designers to use previously wasted space inside devices, drones, vehicles and wearables, increasing energy capacity without making products larger or heavier.

Because the technique focuses on how batteries are made rather than what materials they use, it can potentially be applied to multiple battery chemistries, including lithium-ion, sodium-ion and future solid-state designs.

Companies developing the technology believe custom-shaped batteries could significantly improve performance in applications where space and weight are critical. For example, a drone could use its entire frame as a battery structure instead of carrying a separate battery pack.

Another advantage is manufacturing efficiency. Some developers are using additive manufacturing to simplify battery production, reducing the need for energy-intensive and solvent-heavy processes. This could eventually lower production costs while making battery factories more flexible.

Despite the potential, commercialization remains challenging. Battery manufacturing is a highly competitive industry where new technologies must prove they can match or exceed existing products on cost, safety, durability and energy density. As a result, widespread adoption is likely to take years.

Early demand may come from defense, aerospace and specialized industrial applications, where performance gains justify higher costs.

If the technology matures and scales successfully, it could eventually reshape how products are designed by making batteries a structural part of the device rather than a separate component that designers must work around.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.