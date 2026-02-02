Housing’s power shift: Buyers regaining the upper hand

After years of bidding wars and seller dominance, the U.S. housing market is finally tilting back toward buyers, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Nearly two-thirds of homes sold last year closed below their original listing price, the highest share since 2019, with average discounts reaching about 8%, according to Redfin. Buyers are also increasingly securing concessions such as cash for closing costs or mortgage rate buydowns.

The shift reflects a widening gap between sellers and buyers, with more than 600,000 additional sellers than buyers nationwide, even as overall home sales remain near 30-year lows. High prices and elevated mortgage rates continue to sideline many would-be buyers, but those able to transact now face more inventory and stronger negotiating power.

The market has become especially buyer-friendly in parts of the South, including Florida and Texas, where recent construction has boosted supply. With mortgage rates easing and price growth slowing, economists expect modest sales gains and a more balanced pricing environment in the year ahead.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.