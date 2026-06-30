Housing bill heads to law as Trump faces deadline

House Speaker Mike Johnson says the bipartisan housing bill recently approved by Congress will become law regardless of whether President Donald Trump signs it, USA TODAY reports.

According to Johnson, Trump either will sign the legislation or allow it to become law without his signature within the 10-day window after it is formally sent to the White House, meaning a veto is not expected.

The bill, formally called the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, passed both chambers with large bipartisan majorities and is intended to address housing affordability issues.

Johnson said he has repeatedly urged Trump to support the measure, including during a two-hour Oval Office meeting, arguing that it advances goals both men previously promised voters. He emphasized that the bill contains important policies aimed at easing housing costs.

Trump, however, has downplayed the legislation, calling it “a big yawn” and arguing it is less important than a separate Republican priority, the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship for voter registration and photo ID for voting.

Trump has suggested he will not fully back the housing bill unless that voting legislation advances in the Senate, where it faces significant resistance.

The Senate has struggled to move the SAVE America Act forward, with moderate Republicans such as Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins expected to oppose it. Despite repeated House passage of similar voting measures, the lack of Senate support has created a legislative stalemate and contributed to broader tensions between congressional Republicans and the White House.

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