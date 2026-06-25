Honda shifts gears, prioritizing hybrids over rapid EV expansion

Honda is retreating from one of the auto industry’s most ambitious electric vehicle commitments, scaling back plans that once called for a rapid shift to an all-electric future, The New York Times reports.

The company is moving its focus toward hybrid vehicles after slower than expected EV demand, changing government policies, rising costs and intensifying competition from newer EV makers, particularly in China.

The automaker has canceled several planned electric models for North America, including key vehicles in its next-generation EV lineup, and has taken significant write-downs tied to its electrification strategy. Honda says the market environment no longer supports the aggressive rollout it had envisioned, citing weaker EV adoption in major markets and uncertainty around regulations and incentives.

Rather than abandoning electrification altogether, Honda is repositioning hybrids as the core of its near- and medium-term strategy.

The company plans to expand its hybrid lineup and invest heavily in gasoline-electric technology while continuing to develop EVs at a slower pace. Executives maintain that electric vehicles remain important to the company’s long-term carbon-neutrality goals, but they now see hybrids as a more practical bridge given current consumer demand and infrastructure limitations.

Honda’s shift reflects a broader industry trend as several global automakers reassess aggressive EV targets and extend the role of hybrids and conventional vehicles amid a more challenging market for battery-powered cars.

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