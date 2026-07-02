Holiday weekend brings fireworks, festivities and family fun across Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge area is hosting a wide range of free Independence Day and “America 250” celebrations on July 4-5, offering events for families, live entertainment and fireworks, 225 reports.

On July 4, “America 250 on the River” will take over Repentance Park from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a free concert and WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi, while the Old State Capitol will host free daytime activities, including games, crafts and karaoke from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional festivities include the Market at Oasis July Fourth celebration with local vendors and live music from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and an Independence Day concert by the Baton Rouge Concert Band at the Main Library at Goodwood starting at 7 p.m.

Also on July 4, L’Auberge Casino Hotel will feature fireworks, food trucks and a VIP rooftop pool party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., giving attendees a more upscale celebration option.

The holiday weekend continues into July 5 with St. George’s America 250 celebration at BREC’s Highland Road Community Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., designed as a free, family-friendly community event.

225 has the full list of events.