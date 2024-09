U.S. consumer sentiment continued to rise this month and reached a five-month high in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut, Bloomberg reports.

The University of Michigan’s final September sentiment index rose to 70.1 from the 69 preliminary reading released earlier this month. The latest figure issued Friday follows an August index of 67.9.

The increase in sentiment follows last week’s interest rate cut by Fed policymakers.

Read the full story. A subscription may be required.