Here’s how many jobs the Baton Rouge metro added in January

Baton Rouge’s job market showed steady but uneven momentum to start 2026, even as Louisiana employment neared historic highs.

The Baton Rouge metro area added 1,100 jobs in January compared to December, bringing total employment to 434,600, according to Louisiana Works. However, the region remains slightly below year-ago levels—down about 200 jobs.

Statewide, nonfarm employment climbed to 1,998,600 jobs in January, marking gains both month over month and year over year. Private sector employment rose by 1,600 jobs from December and 2,600 from the previous year, continuing a broader trend of growth.

Construction led monthly gains with 2,100 new jobs, while education and health services posted the strongest annual increase, adding 4,000 jobs.

Louisiana’s unemployment rate edged up to 4.3% but remains unchanged from January 2025.

Upcoming federal changes will also reduce the number of detailed employment data series tracked in Baton Rouge and other metro areas.