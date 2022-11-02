Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: What you need to know this flu season

It’s been a light flu season the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions, masking requirements, and post-travel quarantines. But this year’s flu season hit harder and earlier than we have seen in years. Confirmed cases have far surpassed the five-year average, making this season one of the worst, especially for kids. Children’s immune systems are less equipped to handle the influx of germs due to a couple of flu-less years. So this is not the year to skip that flu vaccine. Annual flu vaccines are recommended for anyone six months and older by the end of October to ensure protection throughout the influenza season. Learn more about this flu season.