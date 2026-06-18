Gulf Coast Tactical invests $6.1M in Iberia Parish industrial land bet

Gulf Coast Tactical is investing approximately $6.1 million to acquire and develop property in Iberia Parish, reflecting continued confidence in the region’s industrial and maritime growth prospects along the Gulf Coast, 10/12 Industry Report reports.

The purchase is centered on land with strategic proximity to existing logistics and port infrastructure, including the Port of Iberia, which supports a mix of marine, energy and industrial activity.

The investment is positioned to take advantage of Iberia Parish’s role as a connector within the broader Gulf Coast supply chain, where access to waterways, transportation corridors and energy infrastructure makes it attractive for industrial users. Development on the site is expected to align with uses such as marine services, equipment support, logistics operations and other industrial functions that benefit from port adjacency.

More broadly, the deal fits into ongoing trends of private capital flowing into coastal Louisiana, where companies are seeking expandable land for long-term industrial use. The region’s established ties to offshore energy, shipping and support services continue to drive demand for strategically located parcels.

10/12 Industry Report has the full story.