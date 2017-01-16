Ground to break on Perkins Road for Ichiban Square

Ground is expected to break soon on Ichiban Square, a roughly 21,450-square-foot shopping center planned near the corner of Essen Lane and Perkins Road.

Permits were pulled Friday for the $2.5 million project, with construction expected to be completed in August.

Carmen Austin, an associate broker for Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate and the shopping center’s leasing agent, says Ichiban Square is approximately 27% preleased.

The shopping center’s tenants will include a high end nail salon and spa, an ice cream parlor, a Smoothie King, a drive-thru pharmacy and several quick service restaurants, she adds.

“We’re really excited about the project,” says Austin. “It’s in a very good location—near the new medical development—and it’s a high traffic area between Essen and Bluebonnet.”

Chris Shaheen is developing Ichiban Square for the owner of Ichiban Sushi Bar and Japanese Grill at 5741 Essen Lane, Austin says. Cangelosi Ward General Contractors is listed as the contractor for the project.