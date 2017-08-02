Grappling with new authority, council member asks for industrial tax exemption details

A Metro Council member is asking for details on the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, a lucrative tax break for industry that local officials are set to vote on for the first time.

Councilman Lamont Cole is asking the City-Parish Finance Department for a report on the ITEP program at next week’s council meeting. He says the move is a first step in the Metro Council’s newfound authority over the program, and he wants all council members to have a solid understanding of the program before voting on approving or rejecting applications from businesses.

The move is the latest development in a months-long discussion over how East Baton Rouge Parish should handle its role in the ITEP program. School board members last month held an informational hearing about the program, but it remains unclear how the process will work. The Metro Council, School Board and Sheriff are responsible for deciding whether to approve ITEP contracts on behalf of the parish.

Gov. John Bel Edwards last year signed an executive order reining in the long-running and generous tax program. One of the changes gives local communities a say in whether to approve applications from companies. Before, the state simply approved the applications, even though the companies get exempted from local property taxes.

Eventually, Cole wants to meet with those who receive ITEP exemptions to see what they are doing with the tax exempt money.

“We’re talking about a tax for traffic; how much money are we giving away that we could be using instead of raising taxes?” asks Cole.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has lobbied for local officials to keep approving ITEP applications, while Together Baton Rouge, a local advocacy group, has criticized the program.

Some of the Baton Rouge businesses who receive ITEP exemptions include ExxonMobil and Honeywell, as well as other large industry players.

—Sam Karlin