Government St. ‘road diet’ halfway done; DOTD eyes late 2020 completion

Work on the Government Street “road diet” to make the corridor more user-friendly for cyclists and pedestrians is half completed, state transportation officials say, and is on track to be wrapped up by the end of the year.

Crews are still working in sections along the 4 miles of Government Street going through the “diet,” says DOTD communications director Rodney Mallett, and are mostly focusing on installing drainage and curbs, as well as milling concrete and putting new asphalt down.

In November, construction began at the signalized intersection at Government Street, Lobdell Avenue and Independence Park Boulevard, which is being replaced with a roundabout. Crews are currently working to remove the drainage structures from the intersection.

Lane closures at that intersection will begin next month as crews begin removing pavement, Mallett says.

The $11.7 million project’s timeline has shifted several times, with DOTD previously saying the project would be completed in early 2021, early 2020 and now late 2020. Mallett says the timeline could be shifted again because of the weather. The project was originally expected to be completed summer of 2019.

Once the road project is completed, there will be one travel lane in each direction with two-way-left-turn availability in the center, as well as sidewalk improvements with ADA accessible ramps and bicycle lanes in each direction.