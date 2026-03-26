GOP divisions deepen over carbon capture in Louisiana

Republican lawmakers in Louisiana are increasingly split over the future of carbon capture and sequestration, a technology long championed by the state’s energy sector, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

After earlier proposals failed, a new wave of bills aims to ban or heavily restrict carbon storage projects, with many lawmakers citing property rights concerns and local opposition.

Several proposals would give parishes the authority to approve or reject projects, reflecting growing “not in my backyard” resistance in communities targeted for CO2 storage wells and pipelines. At the same time, industry groups warn that tightening regulations and uncertainty could drive away major investments, with at least one multibillion-dollar project already abandoned.

Gov. Jeff Landry and other leaders are attempting to balance economic development with political pressure from constituents and lawmakers.

As dozens of projects await approval, the debate is shaping into a high-stakes test of whether Louisiana can maintain its energy leadership while navigating local resistance and evolving climate policy.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.