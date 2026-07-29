Google’s real smart-glasses bet isn’t the glasses

Google and Samsung are entering the smart-glasses market with a strategy centered less on the hardware itself and more on the AI assistant behind it, Inc. reports.

At Google I/O, the companies demonstrated prototype glasses powered by Gemini that could perform hands-free tasks, including finding a coffee shop along a route and placing a DoorDash order before arrival. Samsung later unveiled two frame designs developed with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip, with nine hours of battery life and a charging case that adds seven additional full charges.

The launch comes as Samsung and Google challenge Meta, which currently dominates the smart-glasses market through its Ray-Ban Meta partnership with EssilorLuxottica. Meta has gained traction by combining recognizable eyewear designs with AI features, selling more than 7 million pairs in 2025.

Rather than immediately competing on volume, Samsung and Google are betting that the long-term advantage will come from the AI assistant experience.

Gemini’s strength is its connection to Google’s existing ecosystem, including Maps, Gmail, Calendar and Wallet, allowing the glasses to provide context based on a user’s location and schedule. Samsung plans to build a similar ecosystem by connecting the glasses with Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Rings, including gesture controls that could allow users to interact without voice commands.

However, privacy remains a major obstacle. AI glasses require access to what users see, where they are and personal information stored in connected services. Concerns about recording, facial recognition and access to captured footage have already created controversy around Meta’s glasses. Samsung and Google are emphasizing privacy, but adoption will depend on whether users and bystanders trust devices that can see and act on their behalf.

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