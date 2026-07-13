Frontline Strategies aims to lead a changing lobbying landscape

Frontline Strategies, a Baton Rouge government relations firm launched in January through the merger of Sequitur Consulting and The Tatman Group, has quickly built a diverse client base across industries including insurance, health care, education, transportation and finance.

Led by Beverly Haydel, David Tatman, Doreen Brasseaux and Evan Alvarez, the firm offers lobbying, policy research, regulatory guidance and engagement with state agencies, elected officials and business groups through a flexible, relationship-focused approach.

Key clients include Louisiana State Farm Agents and Associates PAC, Ochsner Health, the American Physical Therapy Association’s Louisiana chapter, the Louisiana Association of Wholesalers and the Louisiana Finance Association.

The firm also represents a growing roster of behavioral health clients seeking to access funding available through Louisiana’s $208 million Rural Health Transformation Program.

A major theme shaping the firm’s future is artificial intelligence. Haydel and Tatman say AI has dramatically increased the speed and expectations surrounding legislative analysis while becoming a central policy issue across nearly every industry.

During the 2026 Louisiana legislative session, lawmakers introduced at least 24 AI-related bills as government agencies and businesses grappled with regulation, ethics and implementation.

The partners believe AI and rapidly changing regulations are increasing demand for government relations services, especially among organizations that previously did not use lobbyists. At the same time, the lobbying profession is experiencing a generational shift, with more younger professionals entering the field as veteran lobbyists retire.

Haydel notes that the industry is becoming less consolidated, giving businesses more choices when seeking government relations representation.

Ultimately, Frontline Strategies aims to build long-term client relationships by helping organizations navigate legislation, regulations and government processes, not just during a single legislative session, but over the long term.

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