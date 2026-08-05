From smart-home setup to AI consulting: Five side hustles riding the tech wave

Fast-growing side hustles are increasingly centered around new technologies and changing consumer needs, creating opportunities that can potentially grow into full-time businesses, Inc. reports.

Smart-home setup is one option, as more homeowners need help installing and managing connected devices like smart thermostats, locks, cameras and automated systems. People with IT skills and knowledge of major smart-home platforms can build a profitable service in this growing market.

Another opportunity is EV charger installation. As electric vehicle ownership expands, more homeowners need charging solutions, creating demand for qualified installers. Licensed electricians can earn significant income from installing residential charging stations.

AI consulting is also becoming a promising field. Consultants can help businesses choose AI tools, automate repetitive tasks, integrate AI into existing workflows or use AI for research, content creation and productivity improvements. Rates can range from hundreds of dollars per hour depending on experience and services offered.

Privacy-focused services are another emerging opportunity. Personal data cleanup businesses help individuals remove their information from data brokers and reduce their online presence. This requires technical knowledge but addresses growing concerns about digital privacy.

People can also generate income by renting unused assets, such as pools or parking spaces. Platforms that connect owners with renters allow individuals to earn money from resources they already have, especially in areas where demand is high.

Inc. has the full story.