From sci-fi to solution: Could orbit become the next data center hub?

The idea of building data centers in space is moving from science fiction into a more seriously discussed long-term possibility, largely driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence computing demands, The Washington Post reports.

Companies are struggling to expand terrestrial data centers fast enough because they require enormous amounts of electricity, land, cooling water and permitting approval. Space-based infrastructure is being explored as an alternative that could, in theory, bypass many of these constraints.

One of the main drivers of renewed interest is the possibility of using satellites or orbital platforms powered by constant solar energy. In this vision, large constellations of advanced satellites would not only handle communications but also perform computing tasks in orbit.

This concept aligns with broader efforts to scale up rocket reuse and mass satellite production, which could make deploying large numbers of computing nodes more feasible over time.

Supporters argue that space offers advantages such as continuous access to solar power, reduced environmental impact on Earth and freedom from local regulatory bottlenecks. These factors make the idea appealing as global demand for AI processing continues to surge.

However, there are major technical and economic obstacles. Launch costs, while decreasing, remain high for the sheer volume of hardware required. Computing systems in orbit would need to withstand radiation, manage heat without traditional cooling systems and operate reliably without easy maintenance or repair.

These challenges make large-scale orbital data centers far more complex than ground-based equivalents.

Because of these barriers, most experts view the concept as highly speculative and likely decades away from practical implementation. Even so, the growing investment in related space and AI infrastructure suggests that it is no longer dismissed outright and is instead being treated as a long-term frontier idea worth exploring.

The Washington Post has the full story.