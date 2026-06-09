From paper wealth to real money: SpaceX employees face IPO challenge

As SpaceX moves closer to a potential IPO, many employees and former workers are preparing for what could be a significant financial windfall, The Wall Street Journal reports

A large portion of their compensation is tied to company equity rather than cash salary, meaning much of their net worth currently exists as “paper wealth” that only becomes accessible once shares are sold on the public market. If an IPO occurs at a strong valuation, years of accumulated stock options and equity grants could quickly translate into millions of dollars in liquid assets for long-tenured employees.

However, sudden wealth on this scale brings a set of complex challenges. One of the most difficult decisions is determining when to sell shares after the IPO.

Employees often feel a strong emotional connection to the company they helped build, which can create optimism bias and a tendency to hold onto stock longer than is financially prudent.

There are also structural constraints that can complicate selling decisions. IPOs typically come with lock-up periods that restrict insiders from selling shares immediately, and once those restrictions are lifted, a large influx of insider selling can further affect price volatility.

Advisers often recommend a gradual selling strategy, where shares are sold in stages over time to reduce concentration risk while still participating in potential upside. The goal is typically to transition from a highly concentrated position in a single company to a more diversified portfolio that may include index funds, bonds and other asset classes.

More sophisticated strategies may also be considered, such as exchange funds, charitable remainder trusts or structured sale programs designed to manage both risk and tax exposure. Ultimately, while an IPO could create life-changing wealth for many SpaceX employees, turning that opportunity into lasting financial stability depends less on the size of the windfall and more on disciplined planning, diversification and resisting emotional decision-making in a volatile market environment.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.