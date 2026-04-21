From an energy leader to a fashion designer, LSU honors standout alumni

The LSU Alumni Association has named its 2026 Hall of Distinction class, recognizing alumni for their professional achievements and contributions to their industries, communities and the university.

Frank W. “Billy” Harrison III, co-founder and co-owner of Houston Energy LP, was named Alumnus of the Year, while Jaime Glas Odom, founder and CEO of Queen of Sparkles, was honored as Young Alumna of the Year.

They were inducted April 17 at the Lod Cook Alumni Center.

Also honored were Karen Brack of Boeing Commercial Airplanes; John H. “Johnny” Fife of Arkel Constructors Inc.; U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson; Rene Joyce of Targa Resources; and Jeffrey Springmeyer of Geophysical Pursuit Inc.

Harrison, a geologist, has more than 30 years of petroleum exploration experience and has held leadership roles supporting LSU. Odom, a petroleum engineer, founded Queen of Sparkles in 2021 after selling her first company, HauteWork, in 2019.

The Hall of Distinction program dates to 1966 and has recognized more than 400 alumni.