Framework taking shape for a possible state constitutional convention

Louisiana lawmakers are moving forward with legislation that would define how a constitutional convention could unfold, even as debate continues over whether to call one, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

House Bill 244 outlines a framework for a 144-member delegate body and sets high thresholds for approving any proposed changes. Lawmakers would still need to secure two-thirds support to place the measure before voters.

A separate proposal envisions a 2028 convention with a smaller delegate pool and a defined timeline.

Any rewritten constitution would face multiple layers of approval, including statewide voters and parish-level support, before taking effect. The push comes more than 50 years after Louisiana last adopted a new constitution, signaling growing interest among policymakers in revisiting the state’s governing document amid evolving political and economic priorities.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.