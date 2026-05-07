Frackers are ready to drill again, just not like it’s 2018

After years of investor pressure to prioritize profits over rapid growth, U.S. shale producers are finally signaling they may increase drilling activity—but not enough to recreate the industry’s boom-era frenzy, The Wall Street Journal writes.

With oil prices climbing above $95 a barrel following the Iran conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, companies like Diamondback Energy, EOG Resources and Chord Energy are cautiously raising production forecasts.

Still, executives are making clear this won’t be a return to the “drill at all costs” mentality that defined the late 2010s. Instead, producers are using higher prices to strengthen balance sheets, pay down debt and preserve shareholder returns. Industry leaders say uncertainty around global supply, geopolitical tensions and future oil prices is keeping companies disciplined despite pressure from President Donald Trump to boost domestic output.

The restrained approach could mean higher fuel prices stick around longer, even as energy markets tighten worldwide. Analysts say the industry’s new focus on financial discipline marks a major cultural shift for American shale—and one with long-term implications for energy markets and inflation.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.