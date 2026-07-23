Former LCTC president bringing his industry-focused model to North Carolina

Monty Sullivan, a veteran Louisiana higher education leader, has been selected to lead North Carolina’s 58-college community college system, Business North Carolina reports.

Sullivan spent more than a decade leading the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, now known as Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges, or LCTC, from 2014 to 2025. During his tenure enrollment nearly doubled. He retired from the position Jan. 1

As LCTC president, Sullivan led legislative requests totaling more than $500 million for training sites aimed at strengthening Louisiana’s workforce. His leadership emphasized expanding access to career education and aligning community college programs with industry needs.

Sullivan’s Louisiana ties also include his education: He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Louisiana Tech University. In 2021, the Association of Community College Trustees named him the Marie Y. Martin Chief Executive of the Year.

Sullivan will now lead North Carolina’s much larger community college system, which serves more than 660,000 students.

Richard Nelson took over as LCTC president at the beginning of the year after serving as secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue and before that as a representative in the state House.

Business North Carolina has the full story.