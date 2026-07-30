Former LAlumina site moves into permanent closure phase under state oversight

Ascension Parish has completed its role in an interim closure plan at the former LAlumina site, ending its cooperative agreement with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and LAlumina, according to Ascension Business Report.

As of July 1, the site transitioned to long-term closure under LDEQ oversight.

The parish’s temporary mitigation efforts began in 2024 after years of complaints from nearby residents about red bauxite residue, or “red dust,” blowing from uncovered waste ponds onto homes, vehicles and other property.

During the project, parish crews covered more than 40 acres across Ponds 4 and 5 with soil to suppress dust, reduce erosion and encourage vegetation growth while a permanent closure plan was finalized.

With the highest-impact areas stabilized, LAlumina is expected to begin implementing the permanent closure plan under LDEQ supervision. Although the parish’s formal role has ended, it will continue supplying soil from drainage maintenance projects as needed.

The former alumina refinery, originally built in the late 1950s, closed in 2020. Permanent site remediation is expected to cost between $13 million and $18 million. The project will use the remaining $5 million in a trust fund established by LAlumina, with the company responsible for the remaining costs.

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