First look: A familiar space on Perkins Road gets a business-minded reboot

After the closure of Solera, its owners are repositioning the Perkins Road space with a more broadly appealing, revenue-focused concept, 225 writes.

Southdowns Grille, opening on Tuesday, shifts from niche tapas to elevated comfort food, aiming to capture stronger lunch and weekday traffic that previously lagged. Backed by the team behind Bin 77, the move reflects a strategic reset toward consistency and wider market appeal.

The concept emphasizes operational flexibility, blending familiar dishes with curated drinks, happy hour and live music to drive repeat visits.

A redesigned space and local supplier partnerships support both dine-in and takeout demand.

The transition highlights a broader industry reality: Restaurants must balance creative concepts with reliable, all-day revenue streams to remain competitive.

Check out 225’s full First Look.