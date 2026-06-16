Financing, regulatory concerns stall SunGas’ Louisiana biofuels ambitions

SunGas Renewables has halted development of its Beaver Lake Biofuels Project near Alexandria, ending plans for a major renewable fuels facility that would have converted sustainably sourced wood fiber into low-carbon methanol, 10/12 Industry Report reports.

The project was expected to produce more than half a million metric tons of methanol annually while capturing and permanently storing approximately 1.1 million metric tons of biogenic carbon dioxide each year, positioning it as one of the region’s more ambitious clean energy investments.

According to the company, the decision was driven by a combination of market, regulatory and infrastructure challenges.

Demand growth for low-carbon methanol, particularly in the marine fuel sector, has not progressed as quickly as anticipated, making it more difficult to justify the scale of the investment. The company also pointed to uncertainty surrounding carbon capture and storage arrangements, evolving regulatory frameworks, and broader financing challenges facing large industrial decarbonization projects.

While discontinuing the Louisiana project, SunGas emphasized that it still sees long-term potential for low-carbon methanol as a tool for reducing emissions in hard-to-decarbonize industries such as shipping, aviation, and chemical manufacturing.

The company stated that it remains committed to advancing its gasification technology and will continue evaluating opportunities to deploy it in other markets where economic and regulatory conditions are more favorable. The cancellation represents a setback for regional clean energy development efforts and highlights the difficulties many low-carbon fuel projects face as they work to move from planning to commercial operation.

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