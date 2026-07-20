FIFA chases $4B as media rights bidding for future World Cups begins

Following the record-breaking popularity of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA is preparing to sell U.S. media rights for the 2030 and 2034 tournaments, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The organization plans to bundle the rights for both World Cups and is open to selling the English and Spanish-language rights to the same buyer. Some media executives estimate the package could be worth as much as $4 billion, although others believe that figure is overly optimistic.

Expected bidders include Fox, Telemundo, ESPN, Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, highlighting the continued importance of live sports in attracting audiences and advertisers.

However, FIFA faces challenges that could reduce the value of the next rights deal. The 2030 World Cup, hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, will likely feature morning kickoff times for U.S. viewers, while the 2034 tournament in Saudi Arabia is expected to be played during the winter, placing it in direct competition with the NFL, college football and the NBA.

Broadcasters must also balance the cost of World Cup rights with existing commitments to other major sports and the possibility of higher future NFL rights fees. Even so, analysts believe soccer’s popularity in the U.S. continues to grow. The 2026 World Cup drew record audiences, with more than 50 million viewers watching the U.S. round-of-16 match and over 28 million tuning in for the Argentina-England semifinal.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story. This story may require a subscription.