Fed expected to hold rates steady as Warsh signals shift from ‘forward guidance’

The Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 3.5%-3.75%, marking a fourth consecutive meeting without a policy change, The New York Times reports.

However, the meeting carries added significance because it is the first under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, who has promised to pursue reforms in how the central bank operates and communicates.

One of the most anticipated developments is a potential shift away from “forward guidance,” the practice of signaling likely future policy moves. Warsh has argued that the Fed should provide less frequent commentary and avoid committing itself to forecasts that may quickly become outdated.

Economic conditions have also changed considerably in recent months. Inflation has risen following disruptions tied to the conflict with Iran, although a tentative peace agreement and easing oil prices have reduced some concerns.

At the same time, the labor market has remained stronger than expected. As a result, Fed officials are likely to revise their inflation forecasts higher and scale back expectations for interest rate cuts, with some policymakers now anticipating no cuts, or even possible increases, through the end of the year.

Beyond interest rates, attention will focus on Warsh’s broader reform agenda. He has advocated shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet, reducing its interventions in financial markets and reconsidering how inflation is measured and communicated.

Warsh has also called for closer coordination with the Treasury Department on debt management.

Another key issue is the Fed’s independence from political influence. Given Warsh’s ties to President Trump and the administration’s recent challenges to the central bank, investors will be watching closely for assurances that monetary policy decisions will remain driven by economic conditions rather than political pressure.

The New York Times has the full story.