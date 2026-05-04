‘Farmers of the sea’ score win as US House adds seafood to Farm Bill

The U.S. House has passed a sweeping Farm Bill that, for the first time, meaningfully integrates seafood into federal agriculture policy—offering potential gains for commercial fishers, shrimpers and processors, The Center Square writes.

Central to the package is the creation of a formal Office of Seafood within the USDA, designed to help the industry access grants, loans and market development programs historically reserved for land-based agriculture.

The bill also directs a federal study on shrimp trade competitiveness, requiring the Government Accountability Office to evaluate policy tools, trade barriers and federal authority over seafood within 180 days. Lawmakers and industry groups say the provisions aim to counter rising pressure from foreign imports while strengthening domestic supply chains.

Supporters frame the effort as long-overdue parity for “farmers of the sea,” though the legislation still faces changes in the Senate. If enacted, it could reshape how seafood businesses tap into federal funding and trade support.

The Center Square has the full story.