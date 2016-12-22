For family of slain Baton Rouge officer, Christmas may be ‘hardest thing we have ever had to deal with’

The last few months have been difficult for the relatives of fallen Baton Rouge police officer Montrell Jackson, one of the three officers killed on July 17 when a lone gunman with an assault rifle opened fire in a ambush shooting that wounded three other officers.

But the veteran cop’s uncle, Charles Cavalier, tells People magazine that Christmas may end up being “the hardest thing we have ever had to deal with as a family.”

That’s because Jackson would have turned 33 on Friday, just two days before Christmas, says Cavalier.

“This is gonna be one of the hardest times for us, because, of course, this will be our first Christmas without him,” Cavalier says. “But his birthday is coming up, too. For the last 30 years or so, we’ve celebrated his birthday and Christmas together, since they were both just two days apart. We’d all go out and get dinner, have some laughs. … It is going to be tough, but we are hanging in.”

Jackson was married and had a son just months before he was killed. Cavalier says Jackson’s child turned 9 months old on Dec. 17 and he’s already exhibiting Jackson’s characteristics.

“I’ve just been watching him grow, and I can see Montrell in him,” he says. “He’s pretty much going to be a spitting image of his father. He has all the same features Montrell had as a baby.”

People has the full story.