Extreme heat is becoming a bottom-line issue for business

Extreme heat has become a persistent business challenge rather than a seasonal anomaly, with severe heat waves in North America now occurring about twice as often as they did in the mid-20th century, Bloomberg reports.

As temperatures continue to rise, extreme heat is straining infrastructure, increasing operating costs and forcing companies to adapt, although its effects vary across industries. Utilities are investing billions of dollars to modernize aging power grids that are increasingly vulnerable to surging air-conditioning demand, creating growth opportunities for manufacturers of transformers, cables, batteries and engineering services.

At the same time, the rapid expansion of AI-driven data centers has increased demand for advanced cooling technologies, benefiting companies that provide liquid cooling systems, specialized HVAC equipment and cooling management software. In the transportation sector, logistics companies are equipping trucks with air conditioning to improve driver safety and comply with new labor agreements and regulations, though these upgrades also increase fuel and operating costs.

Construction firms face some of the greatest challenges because outdoor work cannot always be protected from extreme heat. Reduced productivity, work stoppages and higher labor costs contributed to an estimated $38 billion in economic losses for the U.S. construction industry between 2001 and 2023.

Bloomberg has the full story.