Entergy, Meta strike deal that could deliver $2.6B in customer savings

Entergy Louisiana has reached an agreement with Meta expected to deliver roughly $2 billion in customer savings over 20 years while advancing the Hyperion data center project in northeast Louisiana, Entergy announced Friday morning.

The deal builds on a previously announced agreement, bringing total projected customer benefits to about $2.65 billion.

Under the agreement, Meta will cover the full cost of new energy infrastructure required to support its hyperscale data center, ensuring existing customers are not burdened with added expenses. The partnership also includes funding for bill assistance programs, energy efficiency initiatives and expanded renewable energy development.

The deal comes amid broader concerns that the rapid expansion of energy-intensive data centers could drive up electricity costs for consumers. Critics have questioned whether utility investments tied to these projects may place added financial pressure on existing ratepayers.

Meta secured a $27 billion financing partnership with Blue Owl Capital in October to build the $10 billion Hyperion project in Richland Parish, its largest data center

Under the agreement, Blue Owl will hold the majority stake while Meta retains about 20% equity.

Entergy plans significant grid investments tied to the project, including new generation, transmission and storage infrastructure, aimed at improving reliability and supporting long-term economic growth across Louisiana.

Read the full announcement from Entergy.