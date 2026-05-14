Employee misconduct is becoming harder for companies to ignore

Rising workplace misconduct is becoming a growing concern for employers, with new research suggesting the problem may be rooted in shifting attitudes toward ethics and accountability, Inc. writes.

A U.K. fraud prevention survey found notable tolerance for behaviors like expense fraud, moonlighting for competitors and even selling company login credentials, while a separate U.S. survey found many employees witness misconduct but stay silent for fear of retaliation.

Meanwhile, hiring platforms report sharp increases in online behavioral red flags, including nearly a 200% jump in misconduct signals on LinkedIn. The takeaway for business leaders: Traditional background checks may no longer be enough.

Experts say companies need stronger internal reporting systems, cultures that protect whistleblowers and more proactive screening of public online behavior to catch potential problems before they enter the workplace.

Inc. has the full story.