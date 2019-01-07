Emerge Center CEO retiring this summer

The Emerge Center announced this morning that Melissa Juneau will retire as chief executive officer this summer.



Juneau was elected executive director of the Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation in 2007, and her leadership was instrumental in the rebranding of the organization to The Emerge Center in 2014. She was named CEO last year.

Juneau has also overseen the launch of the Emerge Enterprise, which is comprised of The Emerge Center, The Emerge Foundation and The Emerge School for Autism, the first charter school in Louisiana for children with Autism, which opened in August 2018.



Melissa Gregg Blake, board chair of The Emerge Center, says the board’s executive committee will use a talent recruitment firm to search for a new CEO.