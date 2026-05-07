Economists are starting to ask whether AI should be taxed

A once-fringe idea is moving into the mainstream of the AI debate: taxing artificial intelligence itself, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The concept, often called a “compute tax,” would place taxes on the massive computing power that fuels AI systems and data centers. Supporters say the approach could help offset job losses, slow runaway automation and generate new public revenue as AI reshapes the economy. Critics argue it could stifle innovation or simply raise costs for businesses using AI tools.

The debate is gaining traction as concerns grow over AI’s impact on white-collar work, trucking, customer service and other industries. Figures ranging from Andrew Yang to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have weighed in on versions of the idea, though opinions differ on whether the goal should be wealth redistribution, slowing automation or funding social services.

Economists say the discussion is likely to intensify ahead of the next election cycle as governments wrestle with how to regulate—and profit from—the rapidly expanding AI economy.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.