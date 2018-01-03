Draft ordinance calls for ‘common sense’ changes to flood, drainage rules

A group studying East Baton Rouge Parish’s flood risk is proposing changes to local rules for drainage controls, stormwater runoff and fill mitigation credits, among other things, in an effort to strengthen flood protections.

The draft ordinance is expected to be debated by the Metro Council sometime in February, and it’s just one of the several changes expected for floodplain development rules in 2018.

It comes as the lingering worry over flooding has spurred intense debates over how to best prepare for future disasters. The Metro Council last year rejected a moratorium on new developments in floodplains, and the Planning Commission approved a highly-contentious subdivision in an area that flooded last year, to the chagrin of neighbors. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has touted a separate broad stormwater study, currently underway by the engineering firm HNTB.

The working group, composed of city-parish staffers, engineers, architects and a representative of the development community, released its draft ordinance just before Christmas. It is gathering comments from local officials in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas, along with the Baton Rouge Growth Coalition, Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations and others.

The draft primarily includes what Planning Director Frank Duke calls “common sense” changes to the Unified Development Code. It bars developments from discharging runoff onto adjacent properties, helps make sure drainage controls like retention ponds are kept up by homeowners and tracks fill mitigation credits more closely.

Duke says the current rules aren’t strong or clear enough to ensure drainage controls like ponds are kept up by homeowners. Thus, the ponds fill in over time and create problems for neighboring developments. The proposed changes add an inspection aspect to the code as well.

But the group shied away from increasing the freeboard, or the distance between the base flood elevation and the finished floor of a new development. That would have essentially required new structures to be built higher up to reduce their risk of flooding.

Duke says the working group discussed increasing the freeboard—currently at one foot—but ultimately decided it needed to wait until engineers are done with a broader stormwater study of the region.

“It’s been a long, slow process,” he says. “We had some really strong discussions. I think what we proposed are some common sense revisions that enhance the parish’s ability to withstand flooding.”

—Sam Karlin