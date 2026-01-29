Dow joins a growing list of companies announcing layoffs

Dow is planning to cut approximately 4,500 jobs as the chemicals maker places more emphasis on using artificial intelligence and automation in its business.

The company said Thursday that it anticipates about $600 million to $800 million in severance costs related to the cuts. Those costs are part of a broader plan aimed at simplifying operations and streamlining.

Shares of Dow Inc., which has about 34,600 employees globally, fell 2% before the market opened. Dow is based in Midland, Michigan.

In January 2025 Dow executives said the company was seeking $1 billion in cost savings and anticipated cutting about 1,500 jobs worldwide. In July, it announced the closings of three European plants that would eliminate 800 jobs.

There have been thousands of job cuts announced this week after a frustrating year for U.S. job seekers.

Amazon slashed about 16,000 corporate roles on Wednesday—just three months after laying off another 14,000 workers. And United Parcel Service said on Tuesday that it plans to cut up to 30,000 operational jobs this year.

