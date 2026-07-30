Disney says FCC review of ABC licenses threatens free speech

ABC and parent company Disney are challenging the Federal Communications Commission’s review of eight of the company’s local broadcast licenses, arguing that the action is politically motivated and violates the First Amendment, The Washington Post reports.

In a filing, Disney claimed the review stems from President Donald Trump’s long-standing criticism of ABC’s news coverage rather than legitimate regulatory concerns.

The dispute follows more than a year of tension between Disney and the FCC over issues including diversity policies, The View and comments by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Trump has repeatedly called for ABC to lose its broadcast licenses, most recently criticizing the network for not interrupting programming to air his election integrity speech.

Disney says more than 95% of the roughly 150,000 public comments submitted to the FCC supported the company. A bipartisan group of former FCC officials also urged the agency to end the review, calling it an unprecedented attack on free speech.

Disney is asking the FCC to dismiss the license challenges, while Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez and some Republicans have criticized FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s handling of media regulation.

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