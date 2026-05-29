Delfin close to green-lighting floating LNG export hub off of Louisiana

Delfin Midstream Inc. is close to green-lighting what would be the first floating liquefied natural gas export site in the U.S., Bloomberg reports.

Financing for the estimated $4.3 billion Delfin LNG project’s first phase could be finalized in the coming days, clearing the way for construction off the Louisiana coast. The Delfin LNG project would feature a deep-water port in the Gulf supporting three floating LNG vessels with a combined export capacity of up to 13.2 million metric tons annually.

Delfin had originally targeted a final investment decision earlier this year. The project also faced a setback in February when a section of a Louisiana pipeline connected to the development exploded, triggering a federal investigation.

Customers that have signed LNG purchase agreements with Delfin include Germany’s Securing Energy for Europe, the U.K.’s Centrica and commodity traders Gunvor, Hartree Partners and Vitol. Bloomberg previously reported that Vitol is also considering an equity investment in the project.

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