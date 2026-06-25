Danos expands Gulf Coast footprint with major Shell warehousing contract

Danos has been awarded a multiyear contract to provide integrated warehousing and materials management services for Shell’s Gulf operations, marking a significant expansion of the company’s logistics and supply chain portfolio, 10/12 Industry Report reports.

Under the agreement, Danos will oversee warehouse operations, inventory management, materials handling, preservation programs and maintenance support services for both onshore and offshore facilities.

The contract includes a three-year base term with options for two additional one-year extensions, with work beginning in June 2026 and full operational implementation targeted for September.

The award reflects Shell’s confidence in Danos’ ability to manage complex logistics requirements across its Gulf assets while supporting operational efficiency and reliability. Danos plans to utilize its technology-driven warehouse management systems and integrated service approach to enhance inventory visibility, streamline material flows and improve overall supply chain performance.

The company has already initiated transition and readiness activities to ensure a seamless startup and effective long-term execution of the contract, further strengthening its position as a key provider of logistics and operational support services in the offshore energy sector.

10/12 Industry Report has the full story.