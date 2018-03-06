Dallas developer seeks approval for Airline Highway apartment complex

A Dallas developer is asking the Planning Commission to approve the site plan for a proposed 126-unit apartment complex on Airline Highway near Interstate 12.

Darren Aschaffenburg, owner of DKA Eleven LLC, says construction of the Royal Palms Apartments complex is tentatively set to begin in May, with work expected to take about 12 months to complete.

The complex will consist of five buildings with 66 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom units, according to documents filed with the Planning Commission. Also included in the plan: an office, fitness center, clubhouse, pool with cabanas and an area for pets.

“The Bluebonnet/Airline corridor is experiencing strong growth and we plan to put up a quality development befitting that Baton Rouge sub-market,” Aschaffenburg says in an email.

The development will be constructed on 5 acres along Airline Highway, across from Costco. Aschaffenburg purchased a former hotel at 10245 Airline Hwy. for $1.3 million in January, with plans to demolish the hotel to make way for the apartment complex. He also bought an adjourning site at 10259 Airline Hwy. for $500,000 in a deal that closed late last week.

The Planning Commission will consider the Royal Palms site plan at its April 19 meeting.

Also at that meeting, the commission will discuss the Villas at Red Stick, a proposed residential development on Old Hammond Highway as well as the site plan for the planned Element Hotel in the Baton Rouge Health District.

See the full agenda.