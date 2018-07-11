Creole Cabana at The Oasis now open

Creole Cabana, the Caribbean-inspired concept adjacent to The Oasis mixed-use development on Burbank Drive, is now serving lunch, dinner and cocktails during limited hours, with regular restaurant hours expected to start in the next 30 days.

The restaurant, which serves “soul food with an island twist,” opened its doors to the public Tuesday afternoon, says Erin Amadeo, marketing director for Sammy’s Restaurant Management, which owns the establishment.

Owned by Sammy Nagem, who runs the popular Sammy’s Grill restaurant franchise, Creole Cabana is the anchor tenant of The Oasis, billed as Baton Rouge’s first recreational retail and entertainment development. Chris Shaheen, the developer behind The Oasis, has said he hopes the restaurant will attract young professionals who could also play on the property’s sand volleyball courts.

For the next month, Creole Cabana will serve dinner from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 4-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays.

Amadeo says lunch will be added to Friday and Saturday menus first, then trickle to the other days of the week, with the business ultimately operating on Mondays.

The 7,000-square-foot indoor restaurant space is designed by Curtis Herring, the interior designer from New Orleans who designed several John Besh restaurants.