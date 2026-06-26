Court pauses new federal limits on graduate student loans

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the U.S. Department of Education’s new rule narrowing what counts as a “professional degree,” which would have set stricter federal student loan caps for many graduate students, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The rule, part of broader Trump-era education reforms tied to a 2025 law, limits “professional degrees” to just 11 fields, including law, medicine, pharmacy and theology.

Students in excluded fields such as nursing, teaching and social work would have faced lower annual and lifetime borrowing limits. Graduate loans would generally be capped at $20,500 per year, $100,000 total, while “professional” degree candidates would be eligible to receive $50,000 in loans per year, $200,000 total.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled that the Education Department likely exceeded its authority by narrowing the definition beyond what Congress intended, calling the rule “likely contrary to law.” However, she did not block the underlying loan caps themselves, which were written into statute.

The decision came in response to lawsuits from nursing, education, public health and physician assistant groups, who argued the rule unfairly excludes many programs that prepare students for licensed professions and would make advanced education less accessible, especially in workforce-shortage fields.

The Department of Education says it is reviewing the ruling while still preparing to implement the broader student loan changes.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.