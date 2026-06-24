Could virtual power plants help power the AI boom?

Rapid growth in artificial intelligence is creating a major challenge for the electric grid because new data centers require huge amounts of power, but building new power plants, transmission lines and large battery projects can take years, The New York Times reports.

A proposed solution is to use millions of existing residential energy devices such as rooftop solar systems, home batteries, smart thermostats and water heaters as a coordinated “virtual power plant.”

By connecting these devices through software, excess solar energy can be stored during the day and released when demand peaks in the evening, while smart appliances can temporarily reduce electricity use during periods of grid stress.

Companies involved in this effort say they already manage millions of devices across millions of homes, giving them the ability to provide significant electrical capacity much faster than traditional infrastructure projects. They argue that this approach could help support the equivalent of multiple large data centers during high-demand periods, reducing the need for immediate investments in new power generation and grid upgrades.

Because utilities generally face shortages only during peak hours rather than all day, better management of existing resources could alleviate some of the pressure created by AI-related electricity demand.

Homeowners who participate are typically compensated through direct payments or credits on their electric bills, creating a financial incentive to allow their devices to support the grid. Supporters also contend that expanding virtual power plants could reduce public opposition to new data centers and energy projects by making greater use of infrastructure that already exists.

However, achieving this vision would require cooperation from utilities, grid operators and regulators across the country, as well as a shift toward viewing distributed household devices as an important part of the nation’s energy system rather than simply consumer appliances.

The New York Times has the full story. This story may require a subscription.