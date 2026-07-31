Could less costly plug-in solar be a game changer?

Plug-in solar panels, which allow homeowners and renters to generate electricity by connecting a solar system to a standard household outlet, are gaining attention as a lower-cost alternative to traditional rooftop solar, The New York Times reports.

Priced from a few hundred dollars to about $2,000, these systems are significantly cheaper than conventional rooftop installations, which can cost up to $36,000 in the U.S.

However, safety experts recommend waiting until products receive UL 3700 certification, which verifies that an entire system meets established electrical safety requirements. The certification addresses concerns such as shock risks from disconnected panel prongs and the possibility that solar systems could mask electrical overloads on household circuits.

While plug-in, or “balcony,” solar systems have become popular in Germany and are now legal in 10 U.S. states, no systems currently available in the U.S. have received the certification, though experts expect some products to qualify soon. Designed to be lightweight and renter-friendly, the systems can typically be installed without professional help, although some states may require licensed electricians or special outlets.

For optimal performance, panels should be placed outdoors in areas with at least six hours of direct sunlight, with south-facing locations generally providing the best results. Renters should also review state laws and lease requirements, as some jurisdictions require landlord notification before installation.

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