Could a Louisiana marsh become a SpaceX launchpad? 

SpaceX is reportedly acquiring 136,000 acres of marshland near Pecan Island in Vermilion Parish, an Acadiana real estate agent has told KADN-TV.

The agent, Jim Keaty, says the tract is being assembled for possible spaceport development, while SpaceX confirms the area is among several sites under consideration for Starship launches and operations.

The move comes as Louisiana lawmakers work to strengthen incentives for the commercial space industry, raising the prospect of a major aerospace investment in south Louisiana if the project moves forward.

The potential Louisiana site also aligns with SpaceX’s broader expansion ambitions for Starship, the massive next-generation rocket the company says will eventually require thousands of launches annually. SpaceX on Tuesday said on social media platform X that it is actively exploring additional launch locations both in the U.S. and internationally to support that scale, suggesting the Pecan Island land acquisition could be part of a much larger long-term strategy to build out a network of future spaceports.