Conservatives in ‘good shape’ in coming Louisiana elections, consultant says

The conservative faction of state legislators who have been a thorn in the side of Gov. John Bel Edwards will grow in coming years, says a longtime politician and former lawmaker, a trend that will only accelerate as a number of old guard legislators face term limits.

Republican political consultant Dan Richey, who served in the state Legislature in the ‘70s and ‘80s, chronicled the political genealogy of Huey Long and subsequent state leaders, arguing the last vestiges of the state’s populist history remain in some of the Legislature’s leadership positions.

Rickey, speaking at the East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce luncheon, said conservative Republicans will be in “good shape” as those seats become open due to term limits ahead of the 2020 redistricting. Even though many of those elections won’t take place for two more years, Richey said campaigning and fundraising is already underway for the important cycle.

A confluence of factors—the formation of a jungle primary system, redistricting and the rise of the Republican party in recent decades—has made the capitol increasingly friendly to dyed-in-the-wool conservatives, Richey said.

“In 2020 there will be no sign of any leadership position connected to Edwin Edwards,” Richey said.

The state House of Representatives has been increasingly at odds with the current governor’s administration, shooting down several of his key priorities and battling on budget and tax issues each session. House Republicans eschewed decades of tradition when they installed one of their own as House Speaker, instead of the governor’s pick, following his election.

Lawmakers are facing a “fiscal cliff” next year when more than $1 billion in temporary taxes expire. Edwards has been meeting with business leaders and lawmakers throughout the state in recent months in anticipation of next year’s legislative session.

—Sam Karlin