Commercial real estate’s ‘extend and pretend’ strategy is starting to crack 

After years of delaying the reckoning, commercial real estate lenders are increasingly cutting their losses and offloading troubled property loans at steep discounts, signaling a major shift in the market’s long-running “extend and pretend” era, Bloomberg writes.

Some lenders are writing down loans by as much as 85% as they move to foreclose or sell distressed debt tied to struggling offices, apartments and stalled developments.

The painful reset is helping clear a backlog of roughly $132 billion in distressed commercial real estate debt, while freeing up capital for new lending opportunities. Distressed office property sales jumped 45% in the first quarter, and foreclosures tied to commercial mortgage-backed securities are climbing sharply.

Still, some analysts see the cleanup as a necessary step toward recovery, with commercial mortgage issuance expected to rebound this year as healthier sectors like multifamily, retail and industrial remain resilient.

For lenders, the message is increasingly clear: Taking the hit now may be better than waiting for a comeback that never arrives.

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