Climate, housing pressures converge as extreme heat strains NOLA resources

As extreme heat intensifies across southeast Louisiana, people experiencing unsheltered homelessness face growing health risks with limited access to relief, Verite News reports.

With heat index values expected to reach 115 degrees, many rely on shade under overpasses or shelters that are often at capacity to escape dangerous temperatures.

Approximately 1,600 people experience homelessness in Orleans and Jefferson parishes, and researchers say rising temperatures and high humidity increase the risk of heat-related illness by limiting the body’s ability to cool itself. Since 2023, southeast Louisiana has recorded 98 heat-related deaths, more than half the state’s total, and seniors, the fastest-growing unhoused population, are especially vulnerable.

New Orleans provides cooling centers, shelter services and street outreach that distributes water and cooling supplies, but advocates say long-term housing, not simply more shelter beds, is needed to reduce homelessness.

They also worry that a statewide public sleeping ban taking effect next year could discourage people from seeking lifesaving services, though city officials say warming and cooling efforts will continue.

To help address rising temperatures, the city plans to plant 40,000 trees by 2030 and is drafting a plan to expand cooling strategies and reduce urban heat.

Verite News has the full story.