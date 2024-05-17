Chris’ Specialty Foods to debut lunch restaurant at new Highland location

The next era for Chris’ Specialty Foods? A lunch restaurant, opening in June inside its newest storefront off Highland Road, 225 magazine reports.

The more-than-30-year-old local meat shop has grown to four locations, with its latest arriving earlier this spring in the former Maxwell’s Market space across from Ruffino’s. The market is already open, with meats, specialty culinary goods, wine bottles and prepared foods available for purchase. And soon, the near-completed cafe will offer plate lunches and seating for up to 50 guests.

“This will be our first time entering the restaurant side of the business, so we’re excited about that,” says Cobin Leindecker, manager of the Millerville location and son of the company’s current owners, Tressy and Randy Leindecker.

