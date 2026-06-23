China’s megafactory build-out redefines tech rivalry with the US

China is rapidly expanding a network of large, highly integrated “megafactories” that focus on advanced manufacturing sectors such as electric vehicles, batteries, semiconductors, robotics and AI-related hardware, The New York Times reports.

These facilities are designed to bring multiple stages of production into closely linked industrial ecosystems. The goal is to reduce friction in supply chains, speed up iteration cycles and dramatically increase production efficiency.

A key feature of this approach is scale. Instead of relying on fragmented suppliers across different countries or regions, many Chinese firms are building vertically integrated production hubs that can ramp up output quickly and adapt to design changes in real time. This helps lower costs and shortens the time between product development and mass-market deployment.

This strategy is playing a major role in intensifying global technological competition, particularly with the U.S.

The U.S. remains a leader in frontier areas like advanced semiconductor design, foundational AI software and high-end research. However, China is gaining ground in industrial execution.

The competition is also shaped by policy tensions. U.S. export restrictions on advanced chips, chipmaking equipment and related technologies are intended to slow China’s progress in sensitive areas like AI and next-generation computing.

In response, China is increasing state-backed investment in domestic semiconductor development and accelerating efforts to replace foreign technology with homegrown alternatives.

The situation reflects a shift in global tech rivalry from purely inventing new technologies to also dominating the infrastructure needed to produce and deploy them at scale. Manufacturing capacity, speed of iteration and control over supply chains are becoming just as important as breakthroughs in research.

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